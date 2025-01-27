Bomb Alert! KES College In Mumbai's Kandivali Receives Threat Email. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bomb alert: A KES College in Mumbai's Kandivali West received bomb threat e-mail today i.e. on January 27. Citing the Mumbai Police, ANI reported that the e-mail was sent to the college's official e-mail ID.

The further informed that a police team has reached the college and is investigating the matter.

Earlier on January 26, a bomb threat was issued over the phone to Chennai-bound flight early on Sunday which turned out to be a hoax, official sources at the airport said. The flight with about 85 passengers from Kochi was subjected to a thorough check upon landing.

Prior to this, in Jammu and Kashmir, a bomb threat prompted a thorough search at the main Republic Day venue in Jammu, hours before the start of the function, officials said as reported by PTI. However, the officials added that the threat received through e-mail late Saturday, proved to be a hoax.

On January 24, Navrachana School in Gujarat's Vadodara received a bomb threat through an email at 6:30 a.m. The message sent on the school Principal's email address further mentioned that the bomb was fit in a pipeline of the school, said the Vadodara Assistant Commissioner of Police.

On January 23, a school in the Jogeshwari-Oshiwara area of Mumbai had received a bomb threat. Acting on the bomb threat email, emergency response teams were dispatched to the school.

On January 21, two schools in Tamil Nadu's Erode district received bomb threats which were found to be hoax. The two matriculation higher secondary schools run by Bharathi Vidya Bhavan in Thindal and Therkkupallam, located 7 kilometres from Erode, received email at 11.54 am that stated bombs had been planted in the premises and could explode at any time, police added as reported by PTI.