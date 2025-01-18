Government Appoints Deputy Minister Of Culture And Strategic Communications
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Serhii Bieliaiev as Deputy Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications.
This was announced by the government's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram following a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrinform reports.
“The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Serhii Bieliaiev as Deputy Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine,” he wrote.
As reported, Mykola Tochytskyi, the head of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications, has three deputies. The first deputy minister is Halyna Hryhorenko, the deputy minister for European integration is Andrii Nadzhos, and the deputy minister for digital development, digital transformation and digitalization is Anastasia Bondar.
