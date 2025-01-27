Azerbaijani Judokas Claim Four Medals In Belgium

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani judokas have claimed four medals on the first day of the Open Judo in the Belgian city of Wieze, Azernews reports.

The judokas won one gold, two silver and one bronze medal.

A total of nine Azerbaijani judokas took part in the men's competitions held in four weight categories.

Murad Muradli, competing in the 60 kg weight category, defeated all his rivals and rose to the top step of the podium.

In the 73 kg weight category, Gadir Huseynov won a silver medal, and Ibrahim Aliyev grabbed a bronze medal. Nariman Mirzoyev, competing in the same category, settled for seventh place.

In the over 100 kg category, Imran Yusifov won a silver medal. Jamal Gamzatkhanov and Jamal Feyziyev finished the competition in fifth place.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.