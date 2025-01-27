Azerbaijani Judokas Claim Four Medals In Belgium

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Azerbaijani judokas have claimed four medals on the first day of
the Open Judo tournament in the Belgian city of Wieze,
Azernews reports.
The judokas won one gold, two silver and one bronze medal.
A total of nine Azerbaijani judokas took part in the men's
competitions held in four weight categories.
Murad Muradli, competing in the 60 kg weight category, defeated
all his rivals and rose to the top step of the podium.
In the 73 kg weight category, Gadir Huseynov won a silver medal,
and Ibrahim Aliyev grabbed a bronze medal. Nariman Mirzoyev,
competing in the same category, settled for seventh place.
In the over 100 kg category, Imran Yusifov won a silver medal.
Jamal Gamzatkhanov and Jamal Feyziyev finished the competition in
fifth place.
Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively
promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the
Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.
The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who
won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.
A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow,
Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European
Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin
Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.
However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not
stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing
Olympics in the 73 kg division.
The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam
Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov,
Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat
Shikhalizada.
At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov
(73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for
Azerbaijan.
MENAFN27012025000195011045ID1109131714
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.