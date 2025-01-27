Christian Man From Chhattisgarh Reaches SC 'To Bury His Father', Court Delivers Split Verdict

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Christian man from Chhattisgarh approached the Supreme Court after a dispute erupted in his village regarding the burial of the dead remains of his father. There were two options: to bury the dead body of his father either in the burial ground of their native village, Chindwara or on their private agricultural land. But now, the body will be buried in another village.

The Supreme Court delivered a split verdict on the matter. According to Live Law, Justice BV Nagarathna allowed the appellant to bury his father on his private agricultural land in Chindwara.

However, Justice Satish Chandra Sharm said the burial could be held only at the area designated for Christians, which is at Karkapal village (about 20-25 kilometres away from the appellant's native place).

Despite the disagreement, the Supreme Cour bench refrained from referring the dispute to a larger bench. Instead, it chose to pass a consensual direction that the burial be held at the designated place for Christians in the Karkapal village.

The order, as shared by Live Law, stated,“There is no consensus between the members of the bench regarding the resting place of the appellant's father.”

“We do not wish to refer the matter to a third judge bench having regard to the fact that the appellant's father's body is in the mortuary for the last three weeks,” the order read.

The Supreme Court agreed to issue the directions in the exercise of powers under Article 142. It said,“The appellant shall bury his father at the Christian burial ground in village Karkapal. The respondent state and the local authorities shall provide them with all logistical support and give them adequate police protection.”