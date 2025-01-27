Republic Day 2025 Over: 'Kal Se Koi Jhande Nahi Khareedega', Viral Video Sparks Discussions On Social Media

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indians celebrated 76th Republic Day with huge joy and fervour across the country. With every nook and corner adorned with tricolours on 26 January, social influencer Arjun Pandey has urged the handling of Indian flag with respect throughout the year.

The nearly 30-second-long Instagram video, featured a candid conversation between a roadside vendor and his family member. In the video, Arjun Pandey, who played the role of a roadside vendor, says that he will not sell tricolours next day after Republic Day because“no one will purchase them after 26 January”.

His statement generates an innocent yet impactful question from another person who asks,“Kal se Jhande ki koi keemat nahi hai? (Will there be no value of the flag from tomorrow?”.

Watch viral video

The video was shared on Sunday evening and has received more than 4 million views so far. The video also sparked numerous comments from social media users.

Several users hailed Pandey's video and the idea behind his Instagram post.

“Day by day your acting is getting polised . Obviously your concepts are simple and neet . You know your audiance. And have good team as execution also is getting better [sic],” commented a user on the post.

“Desh Ameer or gareeb ka nahi desh dikhaave or deshbhaktoo ka hai [sic],” commented another user.

Another user provided a differinhg opinion and wrote,“Selling the national flag daily diminishes its sanctity, risks commercialization, and violates its symbolic value, leading to disrespect through improper use or disposal; it should be reserved for significant occasions to preserve its honor and patriotic sentiment. After all it's a flag and not any item for sale and use.”