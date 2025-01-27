Why PM Modi Chose February 5 For His Sacred Dip At Mahakumbh 2025

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mahakumbh 2025: Prime Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the Mahaumbh fair underway at Prayagraj on February 5. Modi is expected to take the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on the same day.

Preparations are underway for his visit, with PM Modi choosing February 5 for his Shahi Snan, or royal bath. The date which carries a spiritual significance is also day for Delhi 2025.

| Mahakumbh 2025: Amit Shah takes holy dip in Prayagraj

Home Minister Amit Shah took the holy dip at the Mahakumbh 2025 today. The Prime Minister is scheduled to take the holy dip in the Ganga, perform aarti of the river and offer prayers, as per media reports. Later, he may visit Akshayvat, Saraswati Koop and Bade Hanuman Mandir to offer prayers.

The Mahakumbh is held every 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Mahakumbh, which commenced on January 13 with the auspicious Paush Purnima, has already witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 110 million devotees taking a holy dip in the sacred waters ofPrayagraj during the first 14 days on Sunday.

February 5 has its own spiritual significance. The day coincides with Magh Ashtami, an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar known for devotion and acts of charity.

Magh Ashtami falls on the eighth day of the sacred Magh month, coinciding with the period of Gupt Navratri, according to Hindu scriptures. This day is believed to be highly auspicious for meditation, charity, and taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.