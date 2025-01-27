Lufthansa Airlines Suggest Elderly Chennai Couple To Use Blanket To Dry Wet Seat Slapped Fine

(MENAFN- Live Mint) On a Lufthansa flight, an elderly couple from Chennai was asked to dry a dripping seat with a blanket. And this wasn't even a part of what this couple had to face on a 10-hour journey to Frankfurt aboard a flight they booked from Chennai to Vancouver via Frankfurt: a flight delay, threat of deplaning, denial of assistance and more.

On account of their harrowing experience, a Chennai court has slapped Lufthansa Airlines with a fine of ₹55,000. This comes after the elderly couple filed a complaint regarding the traumatic experience.

According to The Times Of India report, the couple – Joju Dominic, 69, and his wife Jasmine, 65 – faced emotional and financial distress because of the airlines.

The couple had booked round-trip tickets of Lufthansa Airlines for ₹3.5 lakh.

Here's what happened:

On 12 June 2023, the couple seemed to have woken up on the wrong side of the bed.

Their woes began as early as the start of their journey; their first flight from Chennai to Frankfurt was delayed by 90 minutes, and they were left to wait in an aerobridge.

After boarding the flight, the couple found their seats completely wet, and water dripping from the overhead compartment.

However, Joju said that the cabin crew did not offer any help to them and instead threatened to deplane them if he complained about the situation.

“The staff blamed the issue on Chennai's climate and suggested we use a blanket to deal with the dripping water," TOI quoted him as saying.