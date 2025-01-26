Antisemitism watchdog condemns Musk over making joke trivializing Holocaust

(MENAFN) The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has condemned tech mogul Elon Musk for making a joke on social that trivialized the Holocaust. Musk, known for his connections to former President Donald Trump, sparked outrage when he shared a post filled with Nazi-related puns. His controversial remarks, which included phrases like "Don’t say Hess to Nazi accusations!" and "Bet you did nazi that coming," were widely criticized as inappropriate and offensive.



The ADL issued a statement calling the joke "highly offensive" and stated that it minimized the horrific nature of Nazi crimes and insulted the memory of the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust. While Musk's critics, including the ADL, denounced the remarks, Musk defended himself, blaming "radical leftists" for the backlash and claiming the jokes were simply satirical.



This follows previous controversies, including an incident during Trump’s inauguration where Musk was accused of making a Nazi salute, a gesture he later attributed to enthusiasm rather than intentional offense. Despite the criticism, Musk has received support from some, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who defended him as a friend of Israel.



Musk, who has visited Israel and the Auschwitz death camp, previously argued that his actions did not intend to cause harm, but the ADL has urged him to reflect on the seriousness of Holocaust history.

