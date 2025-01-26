Maharashtra Reports First Death Of Rare Disease Guillain-Barre Syndrome

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Maharashtra has reported its first death due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) after a Pune-based Chartered Accountant succumbed to the disease.

The man was living in Pune's DSK Vishwa area and was suffering from diarrhoea for a few days. He had gone to his native village in Solapur district for a private visit.

After feeling weak, he was admitted to a private hospital in Solapur where the doctors diagnosed him with GBS. He was shifted to the ICU for further treatment. The man was unable to move his hands and legs though he was under medical observation. Later, after a check-up doctors found his health stable and he was moved out of the ICU on Saturday. However, he suffered breathing problems and died on Saturday, said the relatives of the deceased.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a rare immunological nerve disorder that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness. In this condition, the body's immune system attacks the nerves.

Incidentally, Pune has been in the news for several days for the outbreak of GBS as the number of patients infected has been reported at 73 of which 14 are on ventilators. Nine suspected patients of GBS were found on Saturday.

The Pune Municipal Corporation is on alert mode and has adopted a slew of measures to deal with the situation.

According to the Pune civic body sources, the symptoms of GBS include diarrhoea, stomach ache, fever and nausea or vomiting.

Sources said,“GBS infection can be contracted by consuming contaminated water or food. The infection can cause diarrhoea and abdominal pain. In some individuals, the immune system targets the nerves, leading to a diagnosis of GBS within 1 to 3 weeks. In addition, the immune system attacks the nerves due to infections with dengue, chikungunya viruses, or other bacteria.”

The state health department in an advisory has urged the citizens to drink boiled water and avoid eating in open areas or stale food. In the event of sudden weakness in the muscles of the arms and legs, the citizens have been asked to consult the family doctor or go to the nearest government hospital.

A senior medical officer from the state health department said even though the exact cause of Guillain-Barre Syndrome is still unknown, its symptoms usually become prominent after a respiratory or digestive tract infection. However, he pointed out that bacterial or viral infection, recent vaccination, surgery and neuropathy can trigger Guillain-Barre Syndrome. He, however, appealed to the people not to panic saying that even though GBS is a rare disease and can be treated.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry has sent a team to Pune where a recent outbreak of GBS has affected 73 people in and around the city's Sinhgad area.

Further, the Public Health Minister, Prakash Abitkar said the number of Guillain Barre Syndrome patients has increased in Pune. It has been observed that water causes infection. The Health Department has ordered to take appropriate measures. Currently, this disease has been included in the state health insurance scheme titled Mahatma Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana. Earlier, private hospitals under this scheme were given Rs 80,000 but now it has been doubled to Rs 1.60 lakh.

The Health Minister has also informed that action will be taken against hospitals if they are charging unnecessary bills for the treatment of this disease. He further said that it has been observed that GBS occurs when the immune system is weakened. Abitkar said that GBS treatment in hospitals under the state health insurance scheme will be completely free. Hospitals will not be able to charge additional money from patients for this, hence, there will be no financial burden on patients.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Pune said the GBS patients will be treated free in Pune civic body's Kamala Nehru hospital.

