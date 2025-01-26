IIFL Foundation Launches 'Sakhiyon Ki Baadi' Anthem on National Girl Child Day

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 24, 2025: IIFL Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of IIFL Group, launches the ‘Sakhiyon Ki Baadi’ Anthem on the occasion of National Girl Child Day, January 24, 2025, to celebrate the spirit of millions of girls across India, fighting against all odds to become literate. This inspiring anthem serves as a testament to the Foundation’s unwavering commitment to empowering young girls and ensuring access to education for every child. It is a tribute to the resilience and determination of the girls who are the cornerstone of this initiative.

This beautiful anthem brings the cultural flavor of Rajasthan and was sung by the famous Rajasthani folk singer Kheta Khan. The video showcases vibrant pictures from Sakhiyon Ki Baadi schools taken by noted photographer Abhijit Bhatlekar and IIFL’s employee Rajiv Shinde. The video is edited by Kasbah Films and Media Private Limited.

Mrs. Madhu Jain, Director of IIFL Foundation, remarked, “The anthem is more than just a song; it is the voice of every girl whose dreams have found a nurturing platform through ‘Sakhiyon Ki Baadi’. This anthem will undoubtedly resonate far and wide, reminding us all of the power of education and the importance of investing in our future leaders. On this National Girl Child Day, we reaffirm our pledge to break barriers and create opportunities for young girls to thrive and shine.”

Under Mrs. Jain's leadership, IIFL Foundation’s flagship education project, Sakhiyon Ki Baadi, has successfully enrolled over 36,000 out-of-school girls into 1,200 schools, primarily located in remote tribal villages of Rajasthan. The program provides educational opportunities for girls who have either never attended school or had their education interrupted. Currently, the initiative is active in the districts of Udaipur, Rajsamand, Pratapgarh, Banswara, Dungarpur, Sirohi, Pali, Jalore, Bhilwara, Jodhpur, and Ajmer.

Besides Sakhiyon Ki Baadi, IIFL Foundation has many other education-focused initiatives. IIFL Foundation has adopted 102 girls’ schools in Rajasthan in partnership with Education Department of Rajasthan and is providing state-of-the-art classrooms, smart labs, and clean toilets. It’s another innovative model ‘Maa Bari’ project has transformed 30 schools with modern infrastructure and facilities to promote education for first-time learners from indigenous tribal communities in Rajasthan. Another project is ‘Sampark’, through which IIFL Foundation aims to reach over 4 lac students across 5800+ government schools in Rajasthan improving their English and Mathematics with an opportunity to expand to more schools.

IIFL Foundation’s ‘Digital Shaala’ project introduces 5000+ students to digital pedagogy with installation of TV sets equipped with AV learning material covering grades 6 to 10. IIFL Foundation’s Sesame Community radio initiative reaches over 2.5 lac students providing foundational literacy. IIFL Foundation also runs ‘Chauras’ a daycare-cum-literacy center for children staying at construction sites.

Besides education, IIFL Foundation is also well-known for its successful interventions in the areas of health, poverty alleviation and climate action among others. IIFL Foundation is one of the first CSR foundations to launch drone-based last mile vaccine delivery and introduction of agriculture drones. Through its various initiatives the foundation reaches over 10 lac beneficiaries.







