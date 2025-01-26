Flights For Over 40,000 Afghan Citizens To US Put On Hold: Reuters

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A U.S. official confirmed to Reuters that Donald Trump's order to halt foreign aid has suspended flights for over 40,000 Afghan nationals eligible for relocation to the United States.

Trump mandated a 90-day suspension of U.S. foreign aid, impacting humanitarian efforts and delaying the evacuation of Afghan nationals who worked with the U.S. during the 20-year war.

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) reported that since the Taliban's takeover in 2021, the U.S. has provided around $21 billion to Afghanistan, covering humanitarian aid, refugee resettlement, and frozen asset repayments.

Shawn VanDiver, a veteran assisting in Afghan refugee evacuations, stated he believes the suspension of flights was an unintentional mistake, expressing hope for visa exemptions for eligible Afghans.

VanDiver emphasized that thousands of Afghans who supported U.S. efforts during the war now face Taliban retaliation, with many awaiting visa processing or relocation to safety.

International organizations, including the United Nations office in Kabul, reported that former Afghan soldiers and officials under U.S. support have faced detention, torture, and even execution by the Taliban in the last three years.

Trump's suspension order disrupted flights for Afghan refugees, including families of Afghan-American military personnel, former soldiers, and unaccompanied children, leaving thousands stranded in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and visa processing hubs.

Since the U.S. withdrawal in 2021, nearly 200,000 Afghans have resettled in the United States under refugee or special immigrant visa programs, with $8.7 billion allocated for these efforts.

The suspension of foreign aid and refugee relocation efforts has severely impacted vulnerable Afghans and disrupted international humanitarian operations, highlighting the critical need for swift policy adjustments to address this crisis.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram