Justice Ministry To Provide 100 E-Services On Its New Portal

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of Justice on Sunday launched its new and updated e-services portal.

Minister of Justice Bassam Talhouni said all e-services would be activated in all the Kingdom's courts as of Sunday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Talhouni added that the move aligns with the three administrative, and economic modernisation visions and the plan to update the public sector to automate and digitalise procedures and facilitate transactions for service recipients.

During a press conference, he noted that the portal, which was developed in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, featured improvements to multiple services in the judicial and legal fields, with a total of 46 e-services, including 25 new services and 21 improved ones within the first phase.

Talhouni added that the ministry is scheduled to launch the second phase with a total of 25 e-services, while the third package will provide a total of 29 e-services, bringing the total number to 100 during the current year.

These e-services would "positively" improve the litigation processes, which will reduce the trial duration and enhance the business environment, he pointed out.

Regarding its goals, the minister stressed that the new version of the e-portal provides features aimed to facilitate using the ministry's e-services, adding that the site is also prepared for easy access by people with disabilities.

He said that the ministry had launched the e-services portal at the end of last month on a trial basis, which was activated in the Amman Court of First Instance only to address all the observations during the pilot period, which lasted for about a month.

To ensure adequate use, Talhouni indicated that the ministry has prepared guidelines and explanatory educational videos for all e-services published on its portal.