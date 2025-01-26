Ayla Oasis Becomes Hub For Birdwatching, Biodiversity Conservation - Report

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Ayla Oasis in Aqaba has emerged as a leading destination for birdwatching and biodiversity conservation, with a recent survey revealing the presence of 106 bird species recorded in the area in 2024.

Conducted by the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN) through the Aqaba Bird Observatory, the survey underscores Ayla's growing significance as a hub for sustainable ecotourism and wildlife conservation in Jordan, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Over the past decade, Ayla Oasis has recorded a total of 134 bird species, representing 31 per cent of all bird species documented in Jordan.

The survey also highlighted the area's strategic location as a vital stopover for migratory birds, with 73 species observed during the spring migration and 92 species recorded in the autumn.

These findings reflect the area's rich and diverse environment, which provides a safe haven for both migratory and resident birds.

The survey revealed that Ayla's diverse habitats play a crucial role in supporting birdlife. It found that 46 per cent of the species were spotted in green areas and golf courses, 43 per cent in artificial lakes, and 11 per cent in desert regions.

Of the species recorded, 71 per cent were migratory, while 29 per cent were resident.

The survey also identified several globally threatened species, including the lesser white-fronted goose, ferruginous duck, spur-winged lapwing, and stone curlew.

CEO of Ayla Oasis Development Company Sahl Dudin stressed the oasis's critical role in advancing biodiversity conservation.

"Ayla has become a vital habitat for numerous bird species, positioning the project as a model for sustainable development and further solidifying its reputation as a leader in eco-tourism," Dudin said.

He also highlighted the longstanding partnership between Ayla Oasis and the RSCN, which has flourished over the past decade.

This cooperation led to the creation of the "Ayla Feather Trail," a bird-watching trail that has become an integral part of Jordan's ecotourism offerings.

It serves as a successful example of cooperation between Ayla Oasis and national institutions dedicated to sustainability and conservation, he added.

Director of the Aqaba Bird Observatory Firas Rahahleh underscored the significance of the "Ayla Feather Trail," the first bird-watching trail developed within a private project in Jordan.

"The trail highlights the environmental value of the project while providing visitors with a unique and enriching experience," Rahahleh said.