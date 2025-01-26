Cyberbullying Tops List Of Electoral Violence Against Female Candidates In 2024 Elections

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Cyberbullying and defamation on social topped the list of electoral violence against female candidates who ran for the 2024 Jordanian parliamentary elections, according to a local study.

The findings were revealed in a study that was prepared by Solidarity Is Global Institute (SIGI) and entitled:“Digital electoral violence against female candidates on during the 2024 parliamentary election campaigns”.

Digital violence practice on during the election campaign period falls within the definition of electoral violence that was determined by the Independent Election Commission within the Jordanian Election Law 2022, according to SIGI.

“Cyberbullying that was practised against women candidates aimed at shaking their confidence and that of the society as female candidates,” SIGI stated in a press statement.

It also aimed at diminishing their social and political value, through defamation that aimed at spreading rumours and false information about female candidates, the SIGI statement added.

The women's organisation also stated that researchers detected comments based on the traditional mentality and stereotypical expectations of women's roles that are far from their expected political role and focus instead on their traditional roles.

“The methods used in the electoral” digital violence focused on sarcasm and mockery to minimise the political capabilities of female candidates,” according to SIGI.

The sarcasm and mockery, SIGI maintained, contribute to“voters' mistrust of female candidates, which makes them more hesitant in voting for women candidates”.

SIGI praised the National Council for Future Technology that was established recently under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah saying it will surely work towards improving the digital environment.

“The council will hopefully contribute to reducing digital violence, through developing technological infrastructure and training human cadres, and enhancing partnerships with the public and private sectors,” according to the SIGI statement.

Twenty-seven women won seats in the 2024 parliamentary elections, including 18 who won via the women's quota system and nine who won via the general and political lists.

The study recommended holding awareness campaigns targeting voters and candidates to explain the“dangers that cyberbullying could effect on society”.

The study also recommended establishing platforms for female candidates to be able to respond to any rumour, defamation, or mockery that might surface against them on social media.