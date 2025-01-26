FAO, Alhalat Partner To Promote Water Conservation, Climate Change Awareness In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Food and Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Jordan and Alhalat Developing co. on Sunday signed an agreement to enhance community awareness on water harvesting and conservation.

The agreement falls under the“Building Resilience to Climate Change in Jordan through Improved Water Use Efficiency in the Agriculture Sector” (BRCCJ) project, funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and implemented in Madaba, Karak, Tafileh and Maan governorates.

The project aims to promote rainwater harvesting from rooftops of selected buildings and raise awareness about sustainable water management and climate change.

Through this partnership, FAO in Jordan and Alhalat will collaborate on training and awareness raising programmes for school students and public sector employees. The programmes will focus on changing behaviours towards water conservation and promoting water harvesting as a critical necessity in Jordan.

During the signing ceremony, FAO Representative in Jordan Nabil Assaf said:“This agreement represents a significant step in our efforts under the BRCCJ project to build resilience to climate change in Jordan by improving water use efficiency in the agricultural sector."

Assaf added that the agreement directly supports the project's first component, which focuses on developing climate-resilient water systems to strengthen water security.

He stressed that“water scarcity is a critical challenge facing Jordan, exacerbated by the effects of climate change. This project, aligned with Jordan's Green Growth Plan and national water strategies, aims to promote sustainable, climate-adaptive development through more efficient water use, knowledge transfer and the adoption of drought-resilient practices.”

Assaf added that the initial phase of the awareness program in Madaba is expected to play a vital role in educating a new generation about the importance of water conservation.

He noted that the programme will highlight water challenges, household water-saving technologies, the importance of installing such systems in buildings and homes, and effective water harvesting techniques, pointing out that training will target school students and public sector employees in health centres and other public buildings.

General Manager of Alhalat Developing co. Mamoun Al Baqour expressed his gratitude to FAO for the opportunity and affirmed the company's commitment to contributing to water sustainability in Jordan.

He highlighted dedication to implementing targeted awareness programmes for public sector employees and school students on the importance of preserving water resources.

“We look forward to successfully implementing the project and achieving a positive and sustainable impact on the local community as part of national and international efforts to address water scarcity challenges and enhance community resilience to climate change,” Al Baqour added.

The BRCCJ project, funded by the GCF, is implemented by FAO in collaboration with the ministries of water and irrigation, agriculture, and environment, as well as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The project, which aligns with the Economic Modernisation Vision, aims to enhance sustainable, climate-resilient development in Jordan. It specifically seeks to increase the capacity of water management systems and the agricultural community to adapt to climate change.

With a budget of $33.25 million, the project focuses on four governorates in the Dead Sea Basin of Karak, Madaba, Tafileh and Maan, which are areas particularly vulnerable to climate change and water stress.