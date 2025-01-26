Presidency Strongly Rejects And Condemns Any Projects Or Plans Aimed At Displacing Palestinian People From Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) RAMALLAH /PNN /

Palestinian Presidency strongly rejected and condemned any plans or projects aimed at displacing the Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip,“which constitutes a blatant violation of the red lines we have consistently warned against.”

“We emphasize that the Palestinian people will never abandon their land or their holy sites, and we will not allow the repetition of the catastrophes (Nakba) of 1948 and 1967. Our people will remain steadfast and will not leave their homeland,” said the Presidency in a statement.

The Presidency expressed its gratitude to the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for their firm and principled stances against the displacement of the Palestinian people from their homeland. Appreciation is also extended to all brotherly and friendly nations that have supported our position, added the statement.

The Presidency reaffirmed that the Palestinian people and their leadership categorically reject any policies or actions aimed at undermining the unity of the Palestinian land, including the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem.“Any attempt to erode Palestinian, Arab, or international principles is rejected and entirely unacceptable.“

The Presidency called on US President Donald Trump to continue his efforts to sustain and consolidate the ceasefire, ensure the full withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces, restore the Palestinian Authority's responsibilities in the Gaza Strip, and advance peace efforts toward the materialization of an independent Palestinian state.

The statement said:“At this crucial stage, the State of Palestine stresses the need to focus on sustaining the ceasefire, continuing humanitarian aid, facilitating the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes, providing shelter, electricity, and water, and rehabilitating educational and health facilities to pave the way for reconstruction. We are confident that our sisterly and friendly nations will fulfill their responsibilities to support these noble humanitarian goals.”

"The State of Palestine reiterates its readiness to fully assume its duties in the Gaza Strip and to continue efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, in line with international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative," read the statement.

The Presidency warned of the dangerous repercussions of Israeli policies aimed at severing Gaza from the rest of Palestine and displacing its people, which would destabilize the region, undermine security, and jeopardize the sovereignty of the State of Palestine and that of the neighboring Arab countries.

The Presidency also reaffirmed that the Palestinian people and their legitimate leadership, represented by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), hold the sole authority over their destiny, future, and the preservation of the national project and Palestinian identity.

“President Mahmoud Abbas continues to engage in urgent consultations with Arab, European, and U.S. leaders to address the serious consequences in this regard on Palestine and the national security of the region,” the statement concluded.