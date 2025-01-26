Commercial Sectors Show Mixed Results In Back-To-School Period

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The start of the second school term for the 2024-2025 academic year has brought mixed activity across Jordan's commercial sectors.

The stationery and school supplies sector has seen a noticeable uptick in demand over the past two weeks, while other sectors have experienced weaker activity compared with previous seasons, according to stakeholders.

Nearly 1.6 million school students resumed classes last Sunday after the winter break, while around 500,000 private and international school students returned this Sunday.

Traders say the back-to-school season traditionally drives demand in sectors such as stationery, clothing, restaurants, and transportation, with school and university students significantly contributing to local consumption.

Ongoing economic challenges have pushed many households to prioritise essential items, reducing spending on discretionary purchases.

Khaled Habanaka, representative of the stationery and office supplies sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, noted a rise in demand over the past two weeks, adding“Demand remains lower compared to the first school term.”

The local stationery sector in Jordan includes about 5,000 stores, employing around 13,000 workers, the majority of whom are Jordanian.

The clothing sector has seen no significant sales boost during this period.

Assad Qawasmi, a member of the Amman Chamber of Commerce and clothing sector investor, said that the sector has been struggling, and the back-to-school season hasn't had much of an impact.

Omar Awwad, head of the Jordan Association for Restaurants and Confectioneries Owners, told The Jordan Times that consumer activity in the restaurant sector has not noticeably improved during the back-to-school period.

He said,“Despite this season typically being a key driver of economic activity, our sector, like many local industries, continues to face ongoing hardships.”

These varying perspectives illustrate the mixed state of Jordan's commercial activity, where some sectors, like stationery, are seeing temporary recovery, while others are still struggling with financial challenges, according to stakeholders.