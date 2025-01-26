New Direct Flights From Amman To Benghazi To Enhance Healthcare Access, Medical Tourism

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - President of the Private Hospitals Association Nael Masalha said on Sunday that the launch of a direct flight route between Jordan and Benghazi, Libya, represents a significant milestone in strengthening and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Masalha commended the partnership with Royal Jordanian (RJ) Airlines, which facilitated the opening of the new route connecting Jordan to Benina International Airport in Benghazi, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

This follows the introduction of a direct flight to Tripoli two months ago, marking the culmination of years of efforts to enhance bilateral ties, he added.

The new route is expected to bring substantial benefits to Jordan's healthcare sector by facilitating travel for Libyan patients seeking treatment in Jordanian hospitals while also opening new avenues for investment in medical tourism between the two countries.

The RJ announced plans to operate two weekly flights between Jordan and Libya, with plans to increase the frequency to three flights per week in the near future.

The first Royal Jordanian flight to Benina International Airport was recently welcomed with a special ceremony attended by Royal Jordanian CEO Samer Majali, senior aviation officials from Jordan, and representatives from the Private Hospitals Association.

This development is expected to further strengthen economic and social ties between Jordan and Libya, creating new opportunities for collaboration across various sectors.

The Ministry of Interior has recently announced that Libyan nationals can now travel to Jordan without prior approval.

Under this decision, Libyans can obtain visas upon arrival or apply for an electronic visa, supporting the government's strategy to attract investments and boost medical tourism.

