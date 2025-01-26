Two Weeks Of Maha Kumbh: Devotees Delighted With Cleanliness At The Mela Ground

(MENAFN- IANS) Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 26 (IANS) Maha Kumbh, the world's largest religious gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj completed two weeks this weekend. The rush of devotees and pilgrims to the holy city for a dip of faith, continues to create new record as lakhs of devotees take bath in the sacred river on daily basis.

Interestingly, the cleanliness and hygiene at the religious congregation has left the pilgrims highly impressed. The Maha Kumbh is already in its third week and will continue for another one month till February 26.

Surprised and satisfied with the special arrangements of Maha Kumbh, devotees are heaping praise on the government. They are praising the government for its excellent management.

Sonia, who arrived from Khajuri Khas in Delhi, told IANS, "This time's Kumbh is very good. Special care has been taken for the convenience and safety of the devotees. The government has done excellent work. Special care has been taken of cleanliness."

Another devotee from Delhi praised the government and said, "Yogi and Modi government have made excellent arrangements for the Maha Kumbh. Better arrangements have been made than the previous Kumbh.”

"The cleanliness at Maha Kumbh is very good. This Maha Kumbh has been organized after a total of 144 years, which is a matter of pride for us. I believe that everyone should come here and take bath in Kumbh. Modi-Yogi government has done a very good job. There is special focus on security, CRPF and police personnel are present,” he added.

Many other devotees commended the effective waste management and sanitation arrangements at the mela ground, despite the daily gathering of millions.

It is noteworthy that lakhs of devotees coming to the Maha Kumbh Mela from every corner of the country and the world are taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam of Ganga, Yamuna and invisible Saraswati river, braving the biting cold.