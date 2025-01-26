Prometheus to showcase category-leading products, solutions at Arab Health

(MENAFN- Click On Group) Prometheus Medical International (PMI), experts in emergency medical training and medical risk consultancy and a subsidiary of Response Plus Medical (RPM) – a leading provider of pre-hospital emergency medical services in the Middle East – is participating in Arab Health 2025, to be held from January 27 to 30 at Dubai World Trade Center.



At Arab Health, Prometheus will feature some of its category-leading products and advanced kits for trauma treatment, including its hyper-realistic medical mannikins – Simbodies. Prometheus will also be presenting its Emergency Medical Response Training capabilities at the event and showcasing its excellence in the field of clinical governance, covering various aspects, from the evaluation and development of medical policies, emergency preparedness and resilience, to training through simulations and drills.



Steven Wines, CEO of Prometheus Medical International, said: “Prometheus’ participation at Arab Health is focused on widening its global impact by sharing world-class expertise with clients across new geographies, and delivering best-in-class medical risk management solutions for organisations globally. Our participation demonstrates Prometheus’ commitment to playing an impactful role in shaping the future of the healthcare industry in the GCC in the years to come.”



As a global leader in pre-hospital, emergency and military medical services, Prometheus’ mission is to promote knowledge of emergency medical skills, offering elite casualty care medical training and mass emergency management training consultancy. Prometheus caters to a wide range of sectors, including defence, emergency medical service providers, governmental agencies, and private businesses.





MENAFN26012025004328009156ID1109129391