Tkachenko Shows Sandu Aftermath Of Russian Drone Attack On Apartment Building In Kyiv


1/25/2025 7:15:15 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, showed the aftermath of a Russian drone attack on a residential building in Kyiv to Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

Tkachenko shared details of the visit on facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.

"Today, on the instructions of President Volodymyr Zelensky, I had the honor of welcoming Moldovan President Maia Sandu to Kyiv. During the visit, I showed her the consequences of a Russian drone attack on a residential building on Bankova Street," Tkachenko wrote.

He emphasized that the destruction serves as "a harsh reminder of the realities Ukrainians have endured for nearly three years since the onset of full-scale aggression."

Read also: Zelenska, Sandu visit "Superheroes School" at Cancer Institute

Sandu arrived in Kyiv on January 25 for a working visit, during which she and President Zelensky discussed regional security and energy issues.

UkrinForm

