Egypt Marks National Environment Day With Efforts To Turn Green

CAIRO, Jan 27 (NNN-MENA) – Egypt marked its National Environment Day, yesterday, with a ceremony organised by the Environment Ministry, highlighting the country's recent efforts to achieve a green transition.

During the event, held under the theme“Sustainable Green Egypt: Towards Circular and Fair Green Transition,” Environment Minister, Yasmine Fouad, stressed the government's commitment to environmental sustainability, the said in a statement.

“A fair green transition cannot be achieved without community participation and dialogue,” Fouad said, noting that, the government has held several community dialogue sessions across various provinces,“to ensure effective and genuine community involvement in environmental issues.”

As part of the celebrations, the ministry launched a comprehensive guideline to support the implementation of tree-planting plans, a key step in the country's presidential initiative to plant 100 million trees.

The ceremony brought together Egyptian officials, ecologists, conservationists, climate specialists, scholars, and experts.

First marked in 2019, Egypt celebrates National Environment Day annually on Jan 27, to raise awareness of environmental challenges and encourage positive behaviour, to preserve natural resources for future generations.