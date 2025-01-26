Donald Trump Imposes 25% Tariffs, Sanctions On Colombia After It Refuses Deportation Flights

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald said on Sunday he will impose tariffs and sanctions among other retaliatory measures on Colombia after the South American country refused to accept two US military aircraft with migrants being deported

Trump wrote on Truth Social that Petro's refusal to accept the flights jeopardized US national security.

The retaliatory measures include imposing 25% tariffs on all Colombian goods coming into the US, which will go up to 50% in one week; a ban and visa revocations on Colombian officials; and emergency treasury, and financial sanctions.

Trump said he would also direct enhanced border inspections of Colombian nationals and cargo.

"These measures are just the beginning," he wrote. "We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States!"

He later posted a picture of himself on Truth Social in a pinstripe suit and a fedora in front of a sign reading FAFO, a common slang acronym for "Fuck Around and Find Out".

America will "no longer be lied to nor taken advantage of," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a statement, adding that Petro had authorized these flights but then canceled his authorization when the planes were in the air.

Columbia responds

Colombia, the third largest US trading partner in Latin America, swiftly responded, threatening a 50% tariff on US goods. The country's leftist president, Gustavo Petro, later posted on X that he directed his trade minister to increase tariffs on US imports by 25%.

Sweeping Crackdown

Trump declared illegal immigration a national emergency and imposed a sweeping crackdown since taking office last Monday. He directed the U.S. military to help with border security, issued a broad ban on asylum and took steps to restrict citizenship for children born on U.S. soil.