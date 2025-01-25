War Update: 159 Clashes On Front Lines, Nearly Third In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 159 combat engagements have already been recorded on the front lines on Saturday, with the Pokrovsk sector remaining the most active and the enemy showing increased activity in the Lyman and Kramatorsk sectors.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a war update as of 22:00 on January 25, 2025, Ukrinform reports.

"Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 32 using 59 guided aerial bombs, over 650 kamikaze drone strikes, and more than 4,000 shelling on the positions of our and settlements using various types of weapons," the update said.

According to the General Staff, in the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attempted nine times to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka and Lozova.

The enemy also launched 28 attacks in the Lyman sector, trying to advance near Tverdokhlibove, Novoserhiivka, Shyikivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, Druzheliubivka, Hrekivka, Pershotravneve, Kopanky, Novoliubivka, Makiivka, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske. Ukrainian defenders repelled 24 enemy attacks, with four clashes still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled one enemy attack in the Verkhnokamianka area.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian forces countered 32 enemy attempts to advance near the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyne and Bila Hora, with seven clashes currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy made nine attempts to breach Ukrainian defenses near Toretsk.

Russian forces carried out 48 assault and offensive operations in the Pokrovsk sector. They were most active near Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Zelene, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyne, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly, Kostiantynopolske and in the direction of Pokrovsk, Vidrodzhennia and Uspenivka. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 39 attacks in the sector, with nine more clashes still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders thwarted eight attacks near Novosilka, Novodarivka, Kostiantynopol and Velyka Novosilka.

In the Orikhiv sector, Mala Tokmachka was targeted by enemy guided aerial bombs.

The invaders made two unsuccessful attempts to displace Ukrainian units from their positions in the Dnipro River sector.

Sixteen clashes occurred today in the Kursk sector, two of them still ongoing. The enemy launched 420 artillery attacks, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems, and conducted 25 airstrikes, dropping 42 guided bombs.

In the Huliaipole and Kharkiv sectors, the enemy has not conducted offensive operations since the beginning of the day.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine