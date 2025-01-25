Luxembourg Parliament Condemns Russia's Human Rights Violations In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Luxembourg's Chamber of Deputies backed a condemning systematic human rights violations against Crimean Tatars during the temporary of Crimea by Russia.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

“I welcome the adoption of a resolution by the Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies condemning the systematic human rights violations against Crimean Tatars during the illegal occupation of Crimea by Russia,” he wrote.

Zelensky appoints new envoy for

Stefanchuk noted,“the document highlights historical repressions, including the deportation of 1944, and current oppression: the ban of the Mejlis, restrictions on the use of the Crimean Tatar language and culture, as well as mass arrests and searches.”

“Recognizing these crimes is an important step towards justice and bringing the perpetrators to justice. This decision underscores Luxembourg's continued support for Ukraine's struggle for freedom, sovereignty and European values,” Stefanchuk wrote.

As Ukrinform reported, in 2024, at least 64 cases of violations of the right to health of political prisoners were recorded in temporarily occupied Crimea, 56 of them concerning Crimean Tatars.

Photo: wikipedia