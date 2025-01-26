Three Injured As Two Boats Catch Fire In Hyderabad’S Hussain Sagar Lake

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 26 (IANS) Three persons were as two boats caught fire in Hussain Sagar lake here on Sunday night. The accident occurred during the fireworks on the boats as part of a programme.

Both the boats were gutted in the fire. There were seven persons on the two boats at the time of the accident. Three of them sustained critical injuries.

The remaining escaped unhurt. The injured were shifted to hospitals. One of them, who sustained critical injuries, was taken to Gandhi Hospital. Two others were shifted to another hospital.

The boats belonging to Department caught fire when firecrackers were being burst as part of Bharat Mata Maha Harati programme to mark the Republic Day.

The programme was organised by an organisation. Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, who represents Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency and some other VIPs were attending the programme at People's Plaza on the banks of the lake.

After the cultural programme, two boats sailed into the middle of the lake for fireworks. The VIPs had left the venue after the cultural activities.

One of the boats caught fire when the fireworks were on. The flames spread to other boat. Huge flames were seen leaping out of the boats.

Huge explosions and the fire accident sent panic among people attending the programme at People's Plaza and hundreds of others around the lake, a popular hangout spot in the city.

Tension gripped large number of people who were enjoying the Republic Day evening on Necklace Road, NTR Marg and Tank Bund. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and fire services personnel launched the rescue work.

As the accident occurred in the middle of the lake, they could not immediately launch the operation to douse the fire, which was raging for more than an hour.