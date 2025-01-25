Another 11 People Evacuated From Kupiansk, Borova Sectors In Kharkiv Region
1/25/2025 7:15:15 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, 11 more people, including two children, were evacuated from the Kupiansk and Borova sectors on January 24.
Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
The regional governor also wrote that on the evening of January 24, four private houses in the Slobozhanske territorial community of the Chuhuiv district sustained damage due to the fall of debris from a downed Shahed UAV. In the village of Ternova in the Novopokrovka community, fragments of an enemy drone caused damage to a greenhouse.
Read also: Syniehubov
: Russia has intensified Shahed attacks on Kharkiv region, especially at nigh
As reported, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with drones on the evening of January 24.
