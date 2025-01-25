Spokesperson Hajizada Calls French FM's Accusation Of Azerbaijan Baseless
1/25/2025 7:15:05 PM
The Foreign Minister of France Jean-Noël Barrot's comment
accusing Azerbaijan of overseas territories interference is an
overt attempt to cover up France's inaction vis-a-vis demands of
the indigenous population of New Caledonia.
Azernews reports that this was told by Aykhan
Hajizada, the spokesperson of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, in a
post he made on X in response to the French Foreign Minister's recent
statement against Azerbaijan, regarding the abovementioned
issue.
It was France that has always interfered with the regional
affairs, and tried to undermine the process led by Azerbaijan to
restore peace and stability.
The Baku Initiative Group, being an NGO, aims at bringing into
publicity France's colonial policies and problems in overseas
territories. Efforts to denigrate the work of such groups undermine
the process of decolonization.
Instead of ending the policy of repressions against the
indigenous population of New Caledonia, where as a result of the
use of force at least 14 people died and many injured last year,
blackmailing against Azerbaijan demonstrates how futile France's
foreign policy strategy is.
Moreover, the abuse by France of its role and resources in
multiple international organizations to put pressure on
international NGO advocates aiming at propagating against
neo-colonial policies is pointless and will not yield results.
We resolutely reject and condemn the French Foreign Minister's
anti-Azerbaijani claims.
