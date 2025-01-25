Mexican President Says Trump's Labelling Criminal Organisations As Terrorists“Does Not Help”

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 (NNN-XINHUA) – Mexican President, Claudia Sheinbaum, said that, U.S. President Donald Trump's labelling criminal organisations as terrorists“does not help” to combat them.

The importance of combating criminal organisations is strengthening actions and prioritising collaboration and respect between Mexico and the U.S., she said, at a daily press conference.

Noting that the Mexican does not want fentanyl to reach the United States or anywhere, Sheinbaum said,“We are fighting these criminal groups, and what we want is collaboration and coordination. Unilateral decisions do not help.”

In 1996, the U.S. government enacted a law to allow itself to have the authority to designate a list of Foreign Terrorist Organisations. On Monday, Trump signed an executive order moving towards designating drug cartels as foreign terrorist organisations.

Sheinbaum said, the Mexican government is conducting a legal analysis to evaluate the possible implications of the executive order.– NNN-XINHUA