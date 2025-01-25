(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Elon Musk sparked global debate on January 25, 2025, when he addressed 4,500 supporters at an Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) rally in Halle, Germany, via livestream, calling the libertarian-conservative party“Germany's best hope” and urging citizens to reject“excessive guilt” over historical crimes.



The Tesla CEO argued that Germany's focus on its Nazi past stifles cultural pride, drawing parallels between ancient Germanic warriors and modern resilience. Critics have accused Musk of amplifying the AfD's anti-immigration platform, which advocates measures such as a 100-day border closure and mass deportations-a stance that echoes policies championed by Donald Trump.



Recent polls show the AfD now holds 22% national support, trailing the CDU/CSU bloc at 31% but surpassing Chancellor Olaf Scholz's SPD at 15%. Mainstream German parties refuse to collaborate with the AfD, citing ties to extremists like Björn Höcke, who called Berlin's Holocaust memorial a“monument of shame.”







Musk previously faced backlash for a gesture resembling a Nazi salute at Trump's 2025 inauguration, though he dismissed claims of intentional symbolism. EU regulators later warned him about election interference after he promoted AfD content on his platform X, violating the Digital Services Act, also called the Censorship Act.



Germany's migration crisis fuels the AfD's rise, with 1.7 million refugees entering since 2022. Mainstream parties, including the CDU, now advocate stricter policies, such as accelerated deportations, to counter the libertarian-conservative surge.

Elon Musk to Germany: 'End Obsession with Past Guilt' at AfD Rally

Over 100,000 protesters flooded the leftwing strongholds of Berlin and Cologne, rallying against the AfD with smartphone flashlights illuminating the streets and chants tying Elon Musk's rhetoric to Europe's shifting political landscape.



Musk's alliance with figures like Trump and Italy's Giorgia Meloni underscores his libertarian stance, prioritizing border control and rejecting EU climate mandates.







Analysts note Musk's influence reflects a broader trend of tech moguls shaping global discourse, framing free speech as resistance to“woke paternalism.” Meanwhile, AfD leader Alice Weidel praised Trump's potential to end the Ukraine war, criticizing Europe's reliance on U.S. leadership.



As Germany's February 23 election nears, observers question whether Musk's endorsement will sway undecided voters or deepen societal fractures. The controversy highlights tensions between national identity and historical accountability, with Musk positioning himself as a champion of self-determination against what he calls“ideological conformity.”

MENAFN25012025007421016031ID1109128993