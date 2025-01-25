Padma Awards 2025: Ajith Kumar, Shobana Chandrakumar Among Awardees -- Check Out Full List
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian honours of the country - are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards cover people from myriad disciplines and various fields of activity. They are announced annually during Republic Day celebrations.
'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service while 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order. A 'Padma Shri' is awarded for distinguished service in any field. Also Read
“Congratulations to all the Padma awardees! India is proud to honour and celebrate their extraordinary achievements. Their dedication and perseverance are truly motivating. Each awardee is synonymous with hardwork, passion and innovation, which has positively impacted countless lives. They teach us the value of striving for excellence and serving society selflessly,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X.
Full list of Padma Awardees for 2025:Padma Vibhushan
Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy - Medicine Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar (retired) - Public Affairs Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia - Art Lakshminarayana Subramaniam - Art MT Vasudevan Nair (Posthumous) - Literature and Education Osamu Suzuki (Posthumous) - Trade and Industry Sharda Sinha (Posthumous) - Art
Padma Bhushan
A Surya Prakash - Literature and Education (Journalism) Anant Nag - Art Bibek Debroy (Posthumous) - Literature and Education Jatin Goswami - Art Jose Chacko Periappuram - Medicine Kailash Nath Dikshit - Others (Archaeology) Manohar Joshi (Posthumous) - Public Affairs Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti - Trade and Industry Nandamuri Balakrishna - Art PR Sreejesh - Sports Pankaj Patel - Trade and Industry Pankaj Udhas (Posthumous) - Art Rambahadur Rai - Literature and Education (Journalism) Sadhvi Ritambhara - Social Work S Ajith Kumar - Art Also Read
Shekhar Kapur - Art Shobana Chandrakumar - Art Sushil Kumar Modi (Posthumous) - Public Affairs Vinod Dham - Science and Engineering
Padma Shri
Adwaita Charan Gadanayak - Art Achyut Ramchandra Palav - Art Ajay V Bhatt - Science and Engineering Anil Kumar Boro - Literature and Education Arijit Singh - Art Arundhati Bhattacharya - Trade and Industry Arunoday Saha - Literature and Education Arvind Sharma - Literature and Education Ashok Kumar Mahapatra - Medicine Ashok Laxman Saraf - Art Ashutosh Sharma - Science and Engineering Ashwini Bhide Deshpande - Art Baijnath Maharaj - Others (Spiritualism) Barry Godfray John - Art Begam Batool - Art Bharat Gupt - Art Bheru Singh Chouhan - Art Bhim Singh Bhavesh - Social Work Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara - Art Budhendra Kumar Jain - Medicine CS Vaidyanathan - Public Affairs Chaitram Deochand Pawar - Social Work Chandrakant Sheth (Posthumous) - Literature and Education Chandrakant Sompura - Others (Architecture) Chetan E Chitnis - Science and Engineering David R Syiemlieh - Literature and Education Durga Charan Ranbir - Art Farooq Ahmad Mir - Art Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid - Literature and Education Gita Upadhyay - Literature and Education Gokul Chandra Das - Art Guruvayur Dorai - Art Harchandan Singh Bhatty - Art Hariman Sharma - Others (Agriculture) Harjinder Singh Srinagar Wale - Art Harvinder Singh - Sports Hassan Raghu - Art Hemant Kumar - Medicine Hriday Narayan Dixit - Literature and Education Hugh and Colleen Gantzer (Posthumous) (Duo) - Literature and Education (Journalism) Inivalappil Mani Vijayan - Sports Jagadish Joshila - Literature and Education Jaspinder Narula - Art Jonas Masetti - Others (Spiritualism) Joynacharan Bathari - Art Jumde Yomgam Gamlin - Social Work K Damodaran - Others (Culinary) KL Krishna - Literature and Education K Omanakutty Amma - Art Kishore Kunal (Posthumous) - Civil Service L Hangthing - Others (Agriculture) Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer - Literature and Education (Journalism) Lalit Kumar Mangotra - Literature and Education Lama Lobzang (Posthumous) - Others (Spiritualism) Libia Lobo Sardesai - Social Work M D Srinivas - Science and Engineering Madugula Nagaphani Sarma - Art Mahabir Nayak - Art Mamata Shankar - Art Manda Krishna Madiga - Public Affairs Maruti Bhujangrao Chitampalli - Literature and Education Miriyala Apparao (Posthumous) - Art Nagendra Nath Roy - Literature and Education Narayan (Bhulai Bhai) (Posthumous) - Public Affairs Naren Gurung - Art Neerja Bhatla - Medicine Nirmala Devi - Art Nitin Nohria - Literature and Education Onkar Singh Pahwa - Trade and Industry P Datchanamoorthy ---Art Pandi Ram Mandavi ---Art Parmar Lavjibhai Nagjibhai ---Art Pawan Goenka ---Trade and Industry Prashanth Prakash - Trade and Industry Pratibha Satpathy - Literature and Education Purisai Kannappa Sambandan - Art R Ashwin - Sports
