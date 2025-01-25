Padma Awards 2025: Ajith Kumar, Shobana Chandrakumar Among Awardees -- Check Out Full List

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian honours of the country - are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards cover people from myriad disciplines and various fields of activity. They are announced annually during Republic Day celebrations.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service while 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order. A 'Padma Shri' is awarded for distinguished service in any field.

“Congratulations to all the Padma awardees! India is proud to honour and celebrate their extraordinary achievements. Their dedication and perseverance are truly motivating. Each awardee is synonymous with hardwork, passion and innovation, which has positively impacted countless lives. They teach us the value of striving for excellence and serving society selflessly,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X.



Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy - Medicine

Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar (retired) - Public Affairs

Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia - Art

Lakshminarayana Subramaniam - Art

MT Vasudevan Nair (Posthumous) - Literature and Education

Osamu Suzuki (Posthumous) - Trade and Industry Sharda Sinha (Posthumous) - Art



A Surya Prakash - Literature and Education (Journalism)

Anant Nag - Art

Bibek Debroy (Posthumous) - Literature and Education

Jatin Goswami - Art

Jose Chacko Periappuram - Medicine

Kailash Nath Dikshit - Others (Archaeology)

Manohar Joshi (Posthumous) - Public Affairs

Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti - Trade and Industry

Nandamuri Balakrishna - Art

PR Sreejesh - Sports

Pankaj Patel - Trade and Industry

Pankaj Udhas (Posthumous) - Art

Rambahadur Rai - Literature and Education (Journalism)

Sadhvi Ritambhara - Social Work S Ajith Kumar - Art



Shekhar Kapur - Art

Shobana Chandrakumar - Art

Sushil Kumar Modi (Posthumous) - Public Affairs Vinod Dham - Science and Engineering



Adwaita Charan Gadanayak - Art

Achyut Ramchandra Palav - Art

Ajay V Bhatt - Science and Engineering

Anil Kumar Boro - Literature and Education

Arijit Singh - Art

Arundhati Bhattacharya - Trade and Industry

Arunoday Saha - Literature and Education

Arvind Sharma - Literature and Education

Ashok Kumar Mahapatra - Medicine

Ashok Laxman Saraf - Art

Ashutosh Sharma - Science and Engineering

Ashwini Bhide Deshpande - Art

Baijnath Maharaj - Others (Spiritualism)

Barry Godfray John - Art

Begam Batool - Art

Bharat Gupt - Art

Bheru Singh Chouhan - Art

Bhim Singh Bhavesh - Social Work

Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara - Art

Budhendra Kumar Jain - Medicine

CS Vaidyanathan - Public Affairs

Chaitram Deochand Pawar - Social Work

Chandrakant Sheth (Posthumous) - Literature and Education

Chandrakant Sompura - Others (Architecture)

Chetan E Chitnis - Science and Engineering

David R Syiemlieh - Literature and Education

Durga Charan Ranbir - Art

Farooq Ahmad Mir - Art

Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid - Literature and Education

Gita Upadhyay - Literature and Education

Gokul Chandra Das - Art

Guruvayur Dorai - Art

Harchandan Singh Bhatty - Art

Hariman Sharma - Others (Agriculture)

Harjinder Singh Srinagar Wale - Art

Harvinder Singh - Sports

Hassan Raghu - Art

Hemant Kumar - Medicine

Hriday Narayan Dixit - Literature and Education

Hugh and Colleen Gantzer (Posthumous) (Duo) - Literature and Education (Journalism)

Inivalappil Mani Vijayan - Sports

Jagadish Joshila - Literature and Education

Jaspinder Narula - Art

Jonas Masetti - Others (Spiritualism)

Joynacharan Bathari - Art

Jumde Yomgam Gamlin - Social Work

K Damodaran - Others (Culinary)

KL Krishna - Literature and Education

K Omanakutty Amma - Art

Kishore Kunal (Posthumous) - Civil Service

L Hangthing - Others (Agriculture)

Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer - Literature and Education (Journalism)

Lalit Kumar Mangotra - Literature and Education

Lama Lobzang (Posthumous) - Others (Spiritualism)

Libia Lobo Sardesai - Social Work

M D Srinivas - Science and Engineering

Madugula Nagaphani Sarma - Art

Mahabir Nayak - Art

Mamata Shankar - Art

Manda Krishna Madiga - Public Affairs

Maruti Bhujangrao Chitampalli - Literature and Education

Miriyala Apparao (Posthumous) - Art

Nagendra Nath Roy - Literature and Education

Narayan (Bhulai Bhai) (Posthumous) - Public Affairs

Naren Gurung - Art

Neerja Bhatla - Medicine

Nirmala Devi - Art

Nitin Nohria - Literature and Education

Onkar Singh Pahwa - Trade and Industry

P Datchanamoorthy ---Art

Pandi Ram Mandavi ---Art

Parmar Lavjibhai Nagjibhai ---Art

Pawan Goenka ---Trade and Industry

Prashanth Prakash - Trade and Industry

Pratibha Satpathy - Literature and Education

Purisai Kannappa Sambandan - Art R Ashwin - Sports

Full list of Padma Awardees for 2025:Padma VibhushanPadma BhushanPadma Shri