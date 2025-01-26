4Most Appoints Aakash Gupta As Partner To Drive Business Growth And Expand Banking Solutions In The Middle East

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) 4most, a leading specialist analytics consultancy renowned for its expertise in credit risk, insurance, and risk, has announced the appointment of Aakash Gupta as Partner.







He will play a vital role in supporting 4most's growing client base, primarily across the Middle East, by delivering innovative solutions and driving business growth.

A respected name in the with over 15 years of experience in banking and services, Aakash brings a wealth of knowledge and a dynamic approach to the consultancy. His previous role as a director at one of the Big 4 consultancies involved overseeing risk analytics offerings in the Middle East, equipping him with the skills necessary to manage complex analytics-driven projects.





Aakash commented:“The unprecedented speed of advancements in technology and data is reshaping financial services. I am excited to join 4most at this pivotal time and work with clients to deliver transformative solutions that ensure long-term success.”

At 4most, Aakash will focus on a variety of critical areas, including IFRS 9, credit decisioning, model risk management, stress testing, market risk, artificial Intelligence/ machine learning and climate-related financial risks. His extensive experience includes executing analytics projects for global banks and leading financial institutions across diverse geographies, including the US, UK, Europe, Middle East, and Asia.

“Aakash's appointment is a significant addition to our Middle East team as we continue to provide exceptional services to our clients,” said Rob McDowell, CEO, 4most.“His expertise in risk management and analytics aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver innovative solutions that empower our clients to navigate their specific challenges.”