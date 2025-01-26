Biden becomes member of black Freemasons

(MENAFN) Former US President Joe Biden, a Catholic, has become a member of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge in South Carolina, joining as a "Master Mason" just one day before leaving office. The private ceremony, conducted by the lodge's grand master, Victor C. Major, awarded Biden full honors within the organization, which is dedicated to personal growth, service, and the pursuit of knowledge.



Freemasonry, with roots dating back to the 15th century, has had significant influence, particularly in the US and Britain, attracting elites, philosophers, and politicians, including 14 US presidents. The Prince Hall Grand Lodge, founded in 1775 by a freed slave, is a historically black branch of Freemasonry.



Biden's membership contradicts Catholic doctrine, as the Vatican has long forbidden Catholics from joining Freemasonry, with the threat of excommunication. This ban has been in place since Pope Clement XII's decree in 1738, and although a 1983 order softened the stance, Catholics are still warned against organizations that oppose the Church. Biden’s political career has previously sparked debate about his alignment with Catholic teachings, particularly regarding his stance on abortion, but Pope Francis has affirmed that he remains a "good Catholic."

MENAFN26012025000045015687ID1109129842