BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Call Stream AI , a leading provider of AI-powered customer communication and workflow solutions for businesses, today announced its commitment to exclusively utilize U.S.-based large language models (LLMs) in its model-building process, becoming the first American AI company to explicitly decline integration with DeepSeek's technology for model development.

This strategic decision underscores Call Stream AI's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of data security and privacy for its clients. The company will continue to leverage cascading U.S.-based LLM models for building and training its AI systems while implementing Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and model distillation techniques to enhance its AI capabilities.

"As a company trusted by businesses across various sectors, including healthcare, legal services, and insurance, we have a responsibility to ensure the utmost security of our clients' data," said Nicholas Lawrenson, CEO of Call Stream AI. "Our decision to focus exclusively on U.S.-based AI models for our model-building process reflects our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data protection while delivering cutting-edge AI solutions."

Call Stream AI's model development approach combines advanced cascading of U.S.-based LLM models for training, alongside RAG implementation for enhanced accuracy and reliability. This comprehensive approach incorporates model distillation techniques for improved efficiency while maintaining rigorous data security protocols throughout the development process. The company's suite of products, including Inbound Pro, Outbound Pro, and Workflow Pro, will maintain their industry-leading performance while benefiting from these enhanced security measures in their development process. This commitment ensures that Call Stream AI's customers can continue to rely on its human-like AI voice solutions and process automation capabilities with complete confidence in their data security.

The decision to avoid DeepSeek integration reflects three primary concerns within the AI industry. First, DeepSeek's operations in regions with extensive government control over private companies raise data security questions. Second, industry observers have noted concerns regarding potential unauthorized use of OpenAI's ChatGPT and other U.S.-based models in DeepSeek's development process. Third, the limited public information about DeepSeek's organizational structure and leadership has created transparency concerns within the AI community.

"In the rapidly evolving AI landscape, transparency and clear governance are crucial," added Nicholas Lawrenson. "We believe our customers deserve complete clarity about how their data is handled and who has access to it. This commitment to using U.S.-based LLMs for our model building reflects our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of transparency and data security."

