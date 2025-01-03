Bitget Announces Its January Trading Competition: A $10,000 Prize Pool

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, January 3rd, 2025, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, has announced a Trading to kick off 2025. Participants will compete for an 16 and a share of $10,000 in rewards , making this event a highlight for traders in the new year.

The competition is open to eligible users who register between December 31, 2024, at 10:00 AM (UTC) and January 22, 2025, at 10:00 AM (UTC). The challenge period runs concurrently from January 1, 2025, at 10:00 AM (UTC) until January 22, 2025, at 10:00 AM (UTC).

To qualify, participants must make a net deposit of at least $200 and maintain it in their asset accounts throughout the event. Rewards will be distributed based on trading volume, with top performers securing exclusive prizes:



Top 3 Traders: Each wins an iPhone 16, valued at 1,199 USDT.

Top 4–10 Traders: A prize pool of 1,500 USDT will be distributed based on trading volume. Participants Meeting Minimum Trading Volume: Users who achieve a trading volume of at least $30,000 and meet the deposit requirement will share a $2,000 reward pool.

New users also stand to benefit. The first 1,000 registrants who complete their first futures trade of $200 or more will receive 2–5 USDT, drawn from a dedicated $3,000 prize pool.

Participants must link their email addresses to their Bitget UUID accounts for prize eligibility. The Bitget team will contact the top three winners within seven days of the event's conclusion to coordinate prize selection and shipping.

Bitget retains the right to amend, modify, or cancel the event at its discretion without prior notice. For full details and registration, visit here .

