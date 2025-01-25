Dubai Police To Temporarily Suspend Some Online Services From 12Am On January 26
Dubai Police on Saturday announced that services on their website and smart applications will be temporarily suspended starting from 12am on Sunday, January 26.
The authority said in a post on X that it will be updating its traffic services on both website and smart channels.
"This necessary update requires a brief outage of these services, starting Sunday, January 26, 2025, from 12am to 6am," the Dubai Police wrote.
