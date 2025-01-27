Exciting Third Round Sees Fresh Champions At QRC's Arabian Drag Racing League

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 2025 Arabian Drag Racing League continued to produce surprises, with 10 more new champions emerging during the thrilling third round at Qatar Racing Club (QRC).

Held under the patronage of QRC Chairman H E Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani, the event has been a roaring success, attracting large crowds eager to witness the high-octane action.

With 10 new champions crowned for the second successive round, the total number of titleholders has now reached 33 competitors in the first half of the six-round season. Only three category leaders from the qualifying trials managed to maintain their momentum, securing third-round titles in their respective classes.

QRC Director General Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani poses for a photo with the podium winners of the third round.

In the 4.00 Index category, the qualifying leader Badr Khorsheed continued his path to the final, facing first-time finalist Hussein Abdul Rahim Ahmed. Khorsheed emerged victorious, securing his second consecutive title in the championship and moving to the top of the overall standings for this category.

In the PRO NA category, the qualifying leader Sayyid Hussein Al Haddad claimed his first victory in the championship, defeating the first-round champion Mohammad Al Faris. In the 6-cylinder Import category, qualifying leader Youssef Al Zayani secured his second title in the championship, following his win in the opening round, this time defeating Ali Jumaa Al Khenizi.

Meanwhile, the quarter-mile races for the car categories also saw new champions in this round. In the 9.00 Index category, Fahd Khawari claimed the title, defeating Ahmed Al Yaqoub while in the 8.50 Index category, Mike Paradise redeemed his loss in the previous round's final by winning this round, overcoming competitor Ahmed Malallah.

Moving on to the other car categories that competed over the eighth mile, the strongest category of the championship, Super Street Pro, saw Youssef Al Ali secure his first title after defeating the winner of the opening round, Jaber Al Maghrabi.

In the Super Street Outlaw category, the final match-up for the second consecutive round was a repeat of the previous one, pitting David Reese against Khaled Al Sultan. This time, Al Sultan redeemed his loss from the previous round, securing his first title in the championship.

Similarly, in the 4.50 Index category, the final was a mirror image of the previous round, with Shawn Langdon facing Abdullah Al Yaseen. Following Al-Sultan's lead, Al Yaseen avenged his loss to Langdon, who had won the previous round's title, claiming his first championship title.

In the final car category, the 4.80 Index, Rashid Al Balooshi won his second title, following his victory in the opening round.

In the strongest motorcycle categories, competitor Mishaal Al Sabr redeemed his loss in the previous round's final by winning his first-ever title in the championship. He defeated runner-up of the opening round, Ahmed Al Nakhilan, while the champion of the previous two rounds, Mohammad Al Owad, settled for third place in this round. Ahmed bin Bilal also secured his first victory in the championship, this time in the Super Street Bike category, after a thrilling final against Mishari Al Turki.

Meanwhile, Mousa Al Balushi won his first title of the season after a final race against the leader of the qualifying trials, Mohammad Bourashed, who finished second, mirroring his result in the opening round. Third place went to Ahmed bin Bilal.

In the final motorcycle category, the 8.50 Index, a new champion emerged: Mohammad Ali, who defeated the winner of the opening round, Nasser Bu Ruba'a, who finished second. The third position went to Hussein Ashkanani.

QRC Director General Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani crowned the podium winners of the third round, which will be followed by fourth round scheduled to take place this weekend.