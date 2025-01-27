Displaced Palestinians Return To Northern Gaza After Forced Displacement By Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Thousands of Palestinians who were forcibly displaced to central and southern Gaza due to Israeli aggression began to return to the north on Monday morning.

A Qatar News Agency (QNA) correspondent said that at 7 a.m., tens of thousands of displaced citizens and families journeyed on foot towards Gaza and the northern Gaza Strip through Al Rashid street, while and means of will begin via Salah Al-Din Street after 9 a.m..

He reported that tens of thousands of Palestinians rushed to return after the withdrawal of Israeli vehicles and tanks that were blocking the road near the Netzarim Corridor.

The entry of the displaced came this morning after they gathered on Al Rashid and Salah Al-Din streets in the middle of the Gaza Strip, waiting to return to northern Gaza. The displaced had spent a difficult night, as some of them slept on the roads of Al Rashid street, while others lined up inside their vehicles on Salah Al-Din Street, waiting for the opening of the roads designated for returning to the north of the Strip.

In the same context, municipal and local bodies in Gaza said that they had reopened the destroyed roads and streets in the city, and around the Netzarim Corridor, to enable those who return to pass easily, while scenes showed the extent of the horrific destruction in the area and on the coastal road, which was considered the most vital of streets in the Strip.

In turn, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza stated that it had distributed emergency medical points along the route of the displaced persons return to the northern Gaza Strip, to provide them with urgent health care.

MENAFN27012025000067011011ID1109131872