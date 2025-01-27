1St Batch Of Qatari Humanitarian Aid Enters Gaza As Part Of Land Bridge
1/27/2025 4:01:08 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In continuation of the Qatari land bridge to supply the Gaza Strip with fuel, which began from the Karem Abu Salem crossing, the first batch of Qatari humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip, coming from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan via the Erez Crossing.
The volume of Qatari humanitarian aid amounted to 2,600 tons, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development, Qatar Charity and the Qatar Red Crescent Society.
This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people during the difficult humanitarian circumstances they are currently facing.
