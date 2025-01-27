Logo, 'Step It Up' Campaign Launched For FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) FIBA

MIES (Switzerland): FIBA Global Ambassador Carmelo Anthony has launched the official visual identity of the FIBA 2027, along with the 'Step It Up' campaign, which is set to unite players, teams and fans in propelling the legacy and impact of the competition to unprecedented heights.

The most prestigious and high-profile international men's basketball globally, the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 will be hosted by Qatar. It will make history as the first edition ever to be held in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and FIBA's biggest competition ever held in one city.

Passion, skill and pride will all converge spectacularly in Doha in 2027, with 32 nations all battling for the coveted silverware, as well as looking to qualify directly for the LA 2028 Olympic Games or for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.

The logo for the flagship event is rooted in Qatar's history and spirit, inspired by the Bisht - a symbol of prestige and tradition in Qatari culture. The logo symbolizes achievement, pride and distinction. The Bisht wrapping around the Naismith Trophy captures Qatar's energetic embrace of the global basketball community, the ultimate prize and the honor and passion of wearing a national team jersey.

Meanwhile, the logo will change according to the stage of the competition: Qualifiers, Tournament and Final Stage, changing its colors of white, brown and black to reflect the various stages of the world class competition - mirroring the colors of the Bisht throughout the day. It also represents fresh beginnings turning into resilience and then celebration. The logo has been developed by Unlock Brands.

The truly unique visual identity is based on a bold graphic territory and perfectly encapsulates a journey of unity, strength, and excellence. While the campaign 'Step It Up' is more than a slogan: it's a call to action capturing the full strength and energy of basketball while connecting Qatar's story and ambitions. The visual identity and slogan have been developed by the branding and design agency Leroy Tremblot.

Three-time Olympic champion and NBA Legend Anthony expressed his excitement at the big brand reveal and what lies ahead on the Road to Qatar.

He said: "The atmosphere and the stakes at the FIBA Basketball World Cup don't compare to any other experience for a player. It is the ultimate tournament. The last World Cup was unforgettable for players and fans, but I can't wait to see how Qatar 2027 is going to reach a whole new level again.

"The truly unique visual identity of the tournament further energizes what will be an incredible journey for the players, coaches and fans. Everyone is looking to rise to the challenge and 'Step It Up', to take the FIBA Basketball World Cup and our sport to unprecedented heights."

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 will continue on from the stunning 2023 edition in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan, which was the most successful FIBA tournament in history due to the phenomenal digital engagement levels and attendance at games.

FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis commented: "This is a very exciting stage of our journey to Qatar. The visual identity expresses the unique identity of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 and captures the essence of our sport's pinnacle men's competition. This 2027 edition of the tournament will inspire even more fans around the world and will reach out in new and innovative ways to engage the next generation.

"We can't wait to see the action on the court, but also the positive reach and impact of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027. We are confident it will set a milestone that will accelerate the growth of our sport globally and deliver an even stronger and lasting legacy."

Mohammed Saad AI-Meghaiseeb, Director General of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 Local Organizing Committee, said: "The design of this logo celebrates the rich Qatari and Arab culture and values, reflecting Qatar's commitment to showcasing its heritage on the global stage through this prestigious sporting event. We aim to play a pivotal role in promoting basketball culture, increasing its appeal across the region as we firmly believe that the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 will stand out as one of the most sustainable editions in the history of the competition, driven by a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

"This tournament serves as a global call for unity, peace, and solidarity, bringing together nations of diverse cultures, backgrounds, and languages. It offers a platform for fostering mutual respect and camaraderie in an atmosphere of shared enthusiasm."

The 'Step It Up' campaign is a call to action that will engage and unite the global basketball community on the Road to Qatar. It embodies the relentless shared vision, connection, and drive of players, teams, fans and the host country to seize every opportunity, overcome obstacles, and leave a lasting mark on the sport.

Millions of fans worldwide will follow the excitement of the Road to Qatar as 80 national teams from all four FIBA regions compete in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Qualifiers.

Commencing in November 2025 and spanning across 15 months, the World Cup Qualifiers will showcase over 2,000 players across 420 national team games, delivering intense basketball action leading up to the main event. The Draw of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Qualifiers will take place on May 13, 2025, in the host city of Doha.