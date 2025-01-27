First Batch Of Qatari Humanitarian Aid Via Land Bridge Enters Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Gaza: In continuation of the launched land bridge to the Gaza Strip with that started from the Karem Salem crossing, the first batch of Qatari humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip, coming from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan via the Erez crossing. The volume of humanitarian aid amounted to 2,600 tonnes provided by the Qatar Fund for Development, Qatar Charity, and the Qatar Red Crescent.

This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the Palestinian people amidst the difficult humanitarian circumstances they are currently facing.