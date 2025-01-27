Lebanese Government Affirms Commitment To Ceasefire Agreement With Israeli Entity

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Lebanese Caretaker Prime Najib Mikati announced his country's commitment to the ceasefire agreement with the Israeli entity until Feb. 18.

The Lebanese affirmed in a statement the necessity of preserving Lebanon's and security, indicating the follow-up of the implementation of all provisions of the ceasefire agreement and the implementation of Security Council 1701.

The statement explained that at the request of the Government of Lebanon, the United States "will also begin negotiations for the return of Lebanese prisoners captured after October 7, 2023."

The White House had previously announced the agreement between Lebanon and the Israeli entity, monitored by the United States, "will continue to be in effect until February 18, 2025."

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry called on the countries sponsoring the ceasefire agreement to pressure the Israeli entity to withdraw immediately and unconditionally from all occupied territories so that the armed forces can complete the extension of their authority over southern Lebanese territory.

