Jordan Braces For Fluctuating Weather Through Thursday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 27 (Petra) – Unstable weather conditions are expected to affect the Kingdom this week, bringing a mix of rain, fluctuating temperatures, and shifting wind conditions before stabilizing by the end of the week.On Monday, partly cloudy skies will dominate most regions, accompanied by scattered showers in the eastern parts of the Kingdom. Some rainfall may extend to limited areas in the northern and central regions, with heavier downpours and occasional thunderstorms likely in the northeast.By evening, weather conditions will begin to stabilize as clouds gradually disperse. Winds will shift from southeasterly in the morning to northwesterly by midday, maintaining moderate speeds.The Jordan Meteorological Department has cautioned against the risk of flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas in the northeast, as well as reduced visibility in eastern regions due to dust.Tuesday is forecast to be stable with relatively cold conditions across most regions. The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba are expected to enjoy milder temperatures. Scattered low-altitude clouds may appear, accompanied by moderate easterly winds that could become occasionally brisk.Wednesday will bring similar weather, with relatively cool temperatures persisting in most areas and mild conditions in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Medium and high-altitude clouds are expected, alongside moderate easterly winds that could pick up at times.On Thursday, temperatures will climb slightly, rising 4-5 C above the seasonal average. Most regions will experience cool but pleasant weather, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will feel relatively warm. High-altitude clouds will remain visible, with moderate easterly winds continuing to occasionally intensify.The expected maximum and minimum temperatures are as follows: East Amman 16-5C, West Amman 14-3C, northern highlands 11-3C, Sharah Highlands 12-1C, Badia regions 17-4C, plains 15-5C, northern Jordan Valley 20-9C, southern Jordan Valley 22-12C, Dead Sea 21-11C, and Aqaba 22-10C.