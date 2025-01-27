King, Crown Prince Receive Cables On Occasion Of Al Israa Wal Miraj

Amman, Jan. 27 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II has received cables from senior officials and officers on the occasion of Al Israa wal Miraj, which falls on Monday, the 27th of Rajab, the seventh month of the Islamic lunar calendar.His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II received similar cables on the occasion.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.