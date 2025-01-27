عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
King, Crown Prince Receive Cables On Occasion Of Al Israa Wal Miraj

King, Crown Prince Receive Cables On Occasion Of Al Israa Wal Miraj


1/27/2025 4:01:14 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan. 27 (Petra) -- his majesty King Abdullah II has received cables from senior officials and officers on the occasion of Al Israa wal Miraj, which falls on Monday, the 27th of Rajab, the seventh month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
His Royal Highness crown prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II received similar cables on the occasion.

MENAFN27012025000117011021ID1109131874


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search