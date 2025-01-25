India Energy Week 2025 Emerging As Global Platform With 500 Speakers & 70000 Delegates

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 25 (KNN) The third edition of India Week, set to commence on February 11, is poised to become the second-largest energy event globally, according to Union Hardeep Singh Puri.

The four-day will showcase India's pivotal role in the international energy landscape, bringing together key stakeholders from around the world to discuss critical energy challenges and opportunities.

A significant highlight of the event is the inaugural Clean Cooking Ministerial, which aims to accelerate global adoption of sustainable cooking solutions.

This platform will underscore India's leadership in promoting energy equity and accessible, affordable energy technologies, with the highly successful Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) serving as a prominent case study and global template.

The scale and scope of the conference are set to expand dramatically compared to previous iterations. The exhibition space will increase by 65 percent to 28,000 square meters, while the number of conference sessions will rise to 105.

The event is expected to attract over 70,000 global delegates, reflecting the growing international interest in energy transition strategies.

Notably, the conference will feature an impressive lineup of participants, including over 500 speakers from diverse backgrounds. Ten country pavilions representing major nations such as the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, Japan, Germany, and the Netherlands will be present.

Additionally, more than 20 foreign energy ministers or deputy ministers, heads of international organisations, and 90 CEOs from Fortune 500 energy companies will contribute to the discussions.

The event will explore critical themes including energy security, orderly transition mechanisms, international collaboration, systemic resilience, capacity building, and digital technological advancements.

Eight dedicated thematic zones will focus on emerging sectors like hydrogen, renewables, biofuels, and petrochemicals, providing a comprehensive platform for innovation and strategic dialogue.

India Energy Week 2025 represents a significant milestone in the global energy discourse, positioning the nation as a crucial player in shaping future energy paradigms.

By convening global leaders, innovators, and policymakers, the conference aims to foster meaningful conversations and collaborative solutions to the world's most pressing energy challenges.

