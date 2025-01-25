MRAI's 12Th IMRC To Discuss India's Transition Towards Circular Economy, Environmental Sustainability, And Economic Growth

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India MRAI's 12th IMRC, Asia's biggest material recycling and exhibition, has been organized in the pink city of India, Jaipur, Rajasthan, from 28th to 30th January 2025 at the Novotel Jaipur Centre to discuss the overall trends and opportunities shaping India's recycling revolution, thereby positioning itself as a critical forum in the presence of policymakers, addressing the challenging issues of recycling and business networking.

Mr. Sanjay Mehta, President, MRAI



This conference exemplifies this spirit, offering a platform where emerging players can make their mark and establish identity to explore new frontiers. MRAI's 12th IMRC event has been sponsored by Laxcon Steels Ltd., Gravita India Limited, Waste to Resource Solutions Pvt. Ltd., CMR Green Technologies Limited, Mono Steel India Ltd., Pan Gulf International, Jain Resource Recycling Pvt. Ltd., and RKG International FZC.



Key ministers will grace a three-day event from Rajasthan State in the inaugural function. Senior IAS policymakers and government officials from the Ministry of Steel, Ministry of Mines, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Ministry of Commerce, and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Niti Aayog, will delve deeper into the role of government policies to driving the transformation of the Indian Recycling Industry.



While highlighting the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi government policy framework best ever support for the Recycling Industry, Mr. Sanjay Mehta, President, of the Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) mentioned that "The present government's recycling policies have a significant impact on the growth of India's recycling industry, which has created a conducive environment for businesses to invest in recycling infrastructure, adopt sustainable practices, and participate in the circular economy for a sustainable future. In addition, this government mission, LiFE, which is a public movement, transforms persons into 'pro-planet people' who would adopt sustainable lifestyles."



"In addition, this government mission, LIFE, is a public movement that transforms persons into ' pro-planet people ', who would adopt sustainable lifestyles."



He further highlights that additionally; these policies have helped to reduce the environmental impact of waste disposal and promote resource conservation. Also appreciate the Government's ongoing incentives and regulatory mandates, which have really increased the rate of recycling and outstandingly enhanced employment, especially blue collars, especially women in the recycling sector.



This global gathering will allow gaining more updates on India's Recycling Policy framework. Business networking, ensuring raw-material supply chain, technology innovation, building relationships, growing their businesses, and more importantly, adopting responsible recycling best practices will be key takeaways for the delegates. It will have a detailed discussion on overall recycling industry trends and opportunities shaping India's recycling revolution and will delve deeper into the role of government policies in driving this transformation.



Highlighting the record-breaking gathering of MRAI's 12th IMRC, Shri Amar Singh, Secretary General, MRAI , said, "It is the biggest-ever recycling industry August gathering, which has registered more than 2,500 delegates attending from more than 40 countries with 200 exhibition stalls spreading across a 1,00,000 sq. foot area showcasing best technology innovations, supply-chain companies, recyclers, and R&D from IIT's Mumbai, Kharagpur, Ropar, and NEML Jamshedpur, which will help recyclers to invest into new technologies going to be the biggest attraction of the event."



He added that, "recycling is crucial in promoting environmental sustainability and resource conservation by converting waste materials into reusable products. Such breakthrough technologies have emerged, revolutionizing the recycling industry and offering new opportunities for enhanced waste management."



The first two days' spotlight will be on the Global Metals Demand-Supply and it's Price Outlook along with Key Recyclers from Ferrous, Non-Ferrous (Aluminium, Lead, Zinc, Copper), and Stainless Steel along with the keynote address from the Policy Makers: Shri Vinod Kumar Tripathi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Steel; Shri Bharat Sharma, Members Secretary, CPCB; Shri Shakil Alam, Economic Advisor, Ministry of Mines; Shri Vinamra Mishra, Director, MSME; Shri Anand Kumar, CPCB; and Shri Vijay Prakash Yadav, Director, CPCB.



The last day of the 12th IMRC, which is 30th Jan 2025, will have an exclusive session on plastic, e-waste, tyres, and ELVs that will be chaired by senior IAS officers and the directors from Niti Aayog, CPCB, and MoEF&CC to focus more on the policy framework, circularity, sustainability, and best practices, etc. Overall, this event will be significant for the entire recycling fraternity to attend and to grow the business.



Website: