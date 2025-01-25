Princess Rym Ali Promotes Mediterranean Dialogue, Youth Empowerment

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 25 (Petra) – Her Royal Highness Princess Rym Ali, President of the Anna Lindh Foundation, held key meetings in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday with Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, and Dubravka ?uica, Commissioner for the Mediterranean.The meetings emphasized the critical role of civil society in promoting shared values and fostering cooperation in the Mediterranean region alongside governments.Princess Rym expressed the Foundation's readiness to support the upcoming consultation process for the Mediterranean Charter. She highlighted an integrated approach that considers intergenerational perspectives and incorporates civil society's contributions within the broader Euro-Mediterranean framework.This initiative is expected to enrich discussions at the Anna Lindh Forum, scheduled for June 18-20, 2025, in Tirana, Albania. The forum will host around 1,000 participants, including representatives of civil society organizations, youth leaders, media professionals, influential figures, policymakers, and other stakeholders from 43 countries in the Euro-Mediterranean region.The Forum will address challenges by promoting dialogue grounded in knowledge and innovation, fostering resilience, and driving effective solutions for sustainable change.Commenting on the Forum, Princess Rym underscored the need to empower young people in today's challenging global climate. "It is urgent in our world today to empower young people to maintain hope, at a time when many things disappoint their aspirations," she said, adding that the Forum aims to inspire young people by fostering unity and providing opportunities to shape a shared vision for the region's future.