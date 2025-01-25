Farizon SV Launched In Austria: A Strong Start To The New Year In Europe

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) At the event, Farizon showcased its star product, the Farizon SV. The model attracted great attention from the guests with its innovative design and spacious cargo room. The Farizon SV, which has received the Platinum-level Euro NCAP certification, not only meets the high standard requirements for electric VANS in the European but also aims to provide safer and more environmentally friendly solutions for urban logistics and in Europe.

Farizon Regional CEE brand manager of Autowallis, Damir Domitran expressed strong optimism about the partnership and excited to expand the Farizon brand in Austria. The Farizon SV launch marks a key milestone, with plans to introduce more cutting-edge electric mobility solutions in Europe. This launch event demonstrates the brand's determination to deepen its presence in Europe. As an important center for global green transportation, the European market is crucial for the development of Farizon's global business. Currently, Farizon has been officially launched in countries such as Serbia and Greece, and plans to continue to expand into other European markets, working hand in hand with local partners to jointly promote the development of green transportation.

About Farizon

Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group is the commercial vehicle sector of Geely Holding Group. With the support of Geely Holding Group's Central Research Institute, Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group has founded China's largest new energy commercial vehicle research institute. It is responsible for the R&D of a new generation of green and intelligent commercial vehicle products based on passenger vehicle technology, with two core technology routes of "Methanol-Hydrogen + Electric". Farizon has become China's first CV brand to offer a full range of new energy product, committing to becoming a comprehensive intelligent and green transportation technology service provider.

In 2024, Farizon has defended its championship in the Chinese market and reached the milestone of 300,000 unit sales, becoming the first new energy commercial vehicle brand who ever achieved this goals.

For more information regarding Zhejiang Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group please refer to the official website at .

Logo -