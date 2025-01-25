India, Indonesia Agree To Cement Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 25 (KUNA) -- India and Indonesia agreed on Saturday to cement ties as Indian Prime Narendra Modi met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for extensive talks in New Delhi.

In a joint press after meeting Prabowo Subianto who arrived in New Delhi on an official state visit Thursday night to be the chief guest at the Republic Day program, Modi described Indonesia as an important partner of India in the ASEAN bloc and the Indo-Pacific.

India and Indonesia have agreed to work jointly on defence and chains, he said, adding that both are committed to a rules-based order in the region.

"We agree that the freedom of navigation should be ensured in line with international law," Modi said.

"We decided to strengthen cooperation in areas like FinTech, artificial intelligence, internet of things and digital public infrastructure," he noted. An agreement in the maritime security sphere signed today will further strengthen cooperation in crime prevention, search and rescue and capacity building.

Modi said the discussions stressed the need to diversify the trade basket and market access to strengthen the overall economic relationship. He also said that both delegations stressed cooperation in maritime security, cyber security, counter-terrorism and de-radicalisation.

On his part, President Subianto said: "I have given directions to our officials that we need to accelerate the economic partnership with India". (end)

