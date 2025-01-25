Sosovalue Donated $4.7 Million To 47T Foundation For Strategic Airdrop Echoing Pro-Crypto Vision Of The 47Th U.S. President

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY , Jan. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 47T Foundation, a non-profit organization aligned with U.S. President Donald J. Trump's efforts to grow the industry, will keep the inauguration party going with a celebratory airdrop.







With Trump's inauguration, the 47T Foundation reaffirms its commitment to the transformative potential of cryptocurrencies. The foundation envisions a future where the global cryptocurrency market exceeds $47 trillion and is dedicated to making this vision a reality. This aspiration aligns perfectly with SoSoValue's mission, whose generous $4.7 million donation underscores its steadfast support for this shared goal.

To commemorate President Trump's victorious return to Washington and his enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies, the 47T Foundation will distribute $4.7 million worth of MAG7 index tokens (comprising the top 7 tokens in terms of market capitalization such as BTC, ETH, SOL, etc) donated by SoSoValue . These tokens have been donated by SoSoValue, creator of the SoSoValue Index . The first tranche, valued at $1 million , will be available for claim starting January 29, 2025 on the SoSoValue official website . Holders of $ETH, $AAVE, $LINK, $ONDO, and $ENA tokens can participate in the Season 1 airdrop, and individuals are in line to receive as much as $47,000 in Trump Rewards celebrating America's 47th President.

Further details about the airdrop and how to claim tokens can be found at [ssi.sosovalue.com/giveaway ].

“Donald Trump is the first-ever 'Crypto President,' and we fully support his pro-crypto stance,” said a spokesperson for the 47T Foundation.“This is going to be the catalyst that finally accelerates mass adoption after years of regulation by enforcement under the previous administration led to America falling behind the rest of the world.”

Trump's early belief in cryptocurrency's transformative power made him the first U.S. President to speak at a crypto conference, earned record-breaking donations from pro-crypto supporters, and led to bold actions like pardoning Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht and proposing a U.S. strategic crypto reserve. His leadership marks a turning point, paving a bold new path for crypto mass adoption.

This embrace of digital assets has garnered near-unanimous support from the industry. The Foundation believes this series of airdrops will help further catalyze adoption towards a global cryptocurrency market capitalization that exceeds $47 trillion, and is dedicated to accelerating the realization of this goal.

The 47T Foundation invites everyone to join its vision of a dynamic future driven by blockchain innovation and community engagement. This airdrop, and the donation making it possible, is a testament to the Foundation's dedication to spreading the benefits of cryptocurrency and ensuring a brighter, decentralized tomorrow. This is reflected in the projects selected for the initial airdrop.

About the 47T Foundation

The 47T Foundation is committed to driving the adoption and growth of blockchain technology by supporting believers, innovators, and builders in the cryptocurrency space. With a mission to reshape global finance and empower humanity, the Foundation envisions a thriving crypto industry reaching new heights, fostering innovation, and driving positive change.

To learn more, visit:



About SoSoValue

SoSoValue is an AI-powered investment and research platform revolutionizing crypto investing. By seamlessly integrating the power of AI, the efficiency of centralized finance (CeFi) with the transparency of decentralized finance (DeFi), SoSoValue leverages advanced technology to provide investors with actionable insights and streamline portfolio management for sustainable growth. The platform has attracted over 8 million users in just one year. Backed by $15 million in Series A funding, co-led by HSG and SmallSpark, SoSoValue aims to create a long-term accessible and equitable financial future for all.

To learn more, visit ; or join the community:

Twitter/X:

Telegram:



YouTube: @sosovalue





CONTACT: Jessie Lo Co-founder SoSoValue jessie at